Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

MA stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.47. 12,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,341. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $383.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $252.83 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

