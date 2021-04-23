Private Ocean LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $65.88. 58,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,904,067. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22.

