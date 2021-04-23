Private Ocean LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,453 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $22,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 144,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,055. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10.

