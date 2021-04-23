Private Ocean LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 149,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. The stock had a trading volume of 107,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $214.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

