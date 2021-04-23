Private Ocean LLC Invests $124,000 in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,558.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,665. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

