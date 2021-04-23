Project Pai 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.80 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $65.66 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,743,687,722 coins and its circulating supply is 1,540,596,921 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

