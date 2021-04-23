Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,173. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $115.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.