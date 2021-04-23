Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.73

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.73 and last traded at $115.53, with a volume of 26820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after buying an additional 1,103,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after buying an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

