Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia (OTCMKTS:ELOKY) Shares Down 4.6%

Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia (OTCMKTS:ELOKY) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, VTB Capital cut Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65.

Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia generates and sells electric power and heat in Russia. Its installed capacity is approximately 5,628.7 megawatts for power and 2,032 GCal/h for heat. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Public Joint-Stock Company Enel Russia is a subsidiary of Enel SpA.

