Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 269,376 shares.The stock last traded at $43.00 and had previously closed at $44.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.24.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $28,340,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at $173,881,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,594 shares of company stock worth $30,107,701.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $50,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $635,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

