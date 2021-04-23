Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Up to $42.08

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.08, but opened at $43.35. Pulmonx shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 505 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.24.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $207,422.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,594 shares of company stock worth $30,107,701.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

