Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

