Pzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $722.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

