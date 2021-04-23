Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Capital Product Partners L.P. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Capital Product Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

CPLP stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

