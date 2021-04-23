Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issued By Capital One Financial

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Halliburton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

