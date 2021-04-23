Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Issued By KeyCorp

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bally’s in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BALY. Macquarie upped their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.23 and a beta of 2.73.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,867 shares of company stock valued at $66,703,493 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Standard General L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $11,294,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

