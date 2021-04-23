Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLAY. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.