Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Lifted by Analyst

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

HIW stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

