Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

AN opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

