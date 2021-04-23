Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for International Business Machines Co. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.59. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.07 EPS.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.28. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $144.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.