Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Reduced by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LPI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $428.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,828,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $18,715,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.