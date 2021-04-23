Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Cut by Boenning Scattergood

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Markel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $13.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $13.98. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $13.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $53.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $14.11 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,161.67.

Markel stock opened at $1,184.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,154.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,052.36. Markel has a 52 week low of $761.06 and a 52 week high of $1,218.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,126 shares of company stock worth $3,740,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 7,079.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Markel by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Markel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

