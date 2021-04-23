Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,753,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

