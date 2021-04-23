Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

HIW stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

