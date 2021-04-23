Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.53.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $132.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.37 and its 200 day moving average is $121.02. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

