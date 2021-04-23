QChi (QCH) Hits Market Cap of $790,212.51

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, QChi has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. QChi has a total market capitalization of $790,212.51 and $5,613.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QChi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00068560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00092813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.91 or 0.00676960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.08 or 0.07974569 BTC.

QChi Coin Profile

QChi (QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,391,562 coins. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

QChi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.