QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $15.48 million and $1.53 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00062412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00276906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004017 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00024789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,917.46 or 1.00279997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $305.65 or 0.00626572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.93 or 0.01016641 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars.

