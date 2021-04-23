Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.97. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.53 and a 12-month high of $199.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

