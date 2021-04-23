Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.13)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $980-984 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.70 million.Qualtrics International also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on XM shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a market outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.28.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $41.50 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

