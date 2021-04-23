Quark (QRK) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 63.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $399.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.