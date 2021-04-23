Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.26

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.26 and last traded at C$36.08, with a volume of 19520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QBR.B shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.85.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

