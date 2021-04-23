Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Price Down 2.5% Following Weak Earnings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $130.15 and last traded at $130.31. Approximately 6,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,326,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.69.

The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average of $123.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

About Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.