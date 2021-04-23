Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Price Down 2.5% Following Weak Earnings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $130.15 and last traded at $130.31. Approximately 6,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,326,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.69.
The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.
In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average of $123.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.
About Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
