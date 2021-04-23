Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $15.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,338,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

