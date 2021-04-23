Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Randstad from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Randstad presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

RANJY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $38.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

