Range Resources Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of RRC opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

