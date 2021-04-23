Ratecoin (XRA) Achieves Market Cap of $60,464.57

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $60,464.57 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ratecoin alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ratecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ratecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.