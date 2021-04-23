Raymond James Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $155.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

AJG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $136.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $137.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average is $119.04. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

