Raymond James Lowers The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.69.

PGR stock opened at $100.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.25.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

