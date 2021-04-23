Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Trading Down 2.3%

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) shares were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 12,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 501,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

