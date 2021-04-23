Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.