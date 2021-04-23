Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.64

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.64 and last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 76893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

