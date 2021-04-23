RealTract (RET) Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Million

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, RealTract has traded 1,698.6% higher against the dollar. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $47.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealTract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

