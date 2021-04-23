Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RBGLY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 619,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,489. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.