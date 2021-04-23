Regent Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 36.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 136,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 128,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

