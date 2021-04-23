Regent Investment Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $182.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.76 billion, a PE ratio of -114.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.62 and a 200-day moving average of $166.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

