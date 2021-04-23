Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 16,732 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.