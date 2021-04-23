Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Announces Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share.

RS stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.75. 1,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $159.02. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.