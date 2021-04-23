Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $156.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $159.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

