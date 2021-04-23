Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 4,074 shares of company stock valued at $80,976 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBNC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

