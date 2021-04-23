RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $171.19 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $201.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

